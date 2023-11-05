



Edith Bruck: “I have changed my mind, those who hate Israel should not enter”

“Yes, it’s true, I changed my mind after the massacre of children in Kfar Aza. For years, in Italy, we have welcomed all those who arrived from the sea. I myself said: poor people, we must help them. But now it is very different” because “anti-Semitism is sweeping through Palestine and the entire Arab world. They are totally poisoned not only against Israel but against all Jews. They learned and copied the most atrocious expressions from Nazism. They say: we will exterminate all the Jews, we will annihilate every last one of them. They are the same sentences, they express the same will. So we are welcoming our own enemies into our home. But let’s see what happened in France? Almost eight million immigrants and they are the most anti-Semitic of all”. The writer told ‘Corriere della Sera’ Edith Bruck, which he also says to ‘Libero’ suffer from left-wing anti-Semitism.

Should we therefore stop immigration, after the words that have always been spoken for welcome? “I know this well. I had no prejudice, I have always defended the weakest, those fleeing from hunger and war. I have always taken their side. But now everything has changed. I myself have changed. Yes, I have changed. Those atrocious images of decapitated children’s heads used to play football are the same as those of Auschwitz. And now, among those who arrive, it is easy to imagine that there are terrorists, anti-Semitic militants. I really don’t know how this can be done, it is difficult to select who arrives. But letting everyone in now is absurd.”

The survivor of the Nazi concentration camps admits: “I never wanted to have to hope that Salvini would support Israel’s positions like this, speaking of a model of democracy, the only one in that area. And so does Meloni. We have to thank them for how they defend Israel: the world has turned upside down. First we were angry with the two of them for how they thought about immigration. Today this is no longer the case for me. A certain left has been blind for too many years, it has defended the Palestinian positions as if they were all saints. And what is the result? We find ourselves in the house real fascists, neo-Nazis”. Furthermore, in an interview with ‘Libero’, Bruck accuses: “Are you asking me about left-wing anti-Semitism? Well, there is, and there is great anti-Semitism on the left. And it makes me suffer. It makes me suffer a lot because I have always been a woman of the left.”

