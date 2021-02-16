In an unprecedented event, the Government of Colombia announced the creation of a Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelans in the country. It is a measure that seeks to reduce irregular migration, protect the migrant through regularization and integrate them into productive life, guaranteeing all their rights. The measure will be valid for ten years, after which time the beneficiaries will be able to process a resident visa, if they decide to stay in the country.

Colombia is the main recipient of Venezuelan migrants in Latin America. Its extensive border makes the country the initial destination for thousands of citizens of this country who seek a better future, away from the economic, social and political crisis of their native Venezuela. In this situation, the Government of President Iván Duque announced a measure that seeks to integrate Venezuelans into the country.

As of December 2020, Migración Colombia estimated that more than 1,729,000 Venezuelans resided in the nation, this despite the Covid-19 crisis that led many to return, some who, months later, decided to emigrate again.

In practice, the Temporary Protection Statute will allow Venezuelans to work formally, open bank accounts, and access basic services such as health and education, among others. But this does not mean that it opens the door for them to vote in Colombia, an issue that has generated controversy in the country, by stating that the decision would respond to electoral interests.

Venezuelans believe that the announcement will radically change their lives in Colombia. Maryann Flores is an entrepreneur and wants her food business to go to another level. “If it is going to help us a little more, at least in our case that we are undertaking, that we are here wanting to have a legal business, as it should be, this will allow us to access a microcredit and have a credit life,” he says . She even plans to provide employment, once it is legalized.

What is the next step to obtain the benefit?

The director of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa, explains that Venezuelans will have to register on a platform of the agency and then the permit will be issued.

“The statute does not operate automatically, each migrant who wants to be part of this great opportunity must, first of all, carry out a pre-registration operation (…) an economic characterization that allows us to know it in depth to guide social policies and from there they will go to a second phase that is biometric identification, ”says Espinosa, who emphasizes that it is a safe mechanism, both for the migrant and for the receiving country.

With this measure, Colombia recognizes the contribution of migrants in the development of the country’s economy and the importance of Venezuelans in the labor market.

The decision contrasts with what has happened recently in Chile, where the Government expelled almost a hundred migrants who would have entered the southern nation irregularly through the Colchane region.