The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Italy for the conditions of detention in the Lampedusa hotspot of some Tunisian migrants between 2017 and 2019. The Strasbourg Court rejects the government’s objection relating to the alleged lack of victim status of the applicants and «concludes that the applicants were subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment during their stay in the Lampedusa hotspot in violation of Article 3 of the Convention (of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms) ».

In the meantime, it has emptied out in the center of the Imbriacola district, there are just six migrants present, after the transfer this morning of 130 guests, “escorted” by the police to the port and boarded the ferry which will dock in Porto Empedocle in the evening. Meanwhile, on the landing front on the largest of the Pelagians there has been a truce with only one landing since midnight. There are 37 migrants, all men originally from Syria, Egypt and Gambia, who arrived at the Favaloro pier at dawn after being intercepted by Coast Guard men.