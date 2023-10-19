The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Italy for the conditions of detention in the Lampedusa hotspot of some Tunisian migrants between 2017 and 2019. The Strasbourg Court rejects the government’s objection relating to the alleged lack of victim status of the applicants and «concludes that the applicants were subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment during their stay in the Lampedusa hotspot in violation of Article 3 of the Convention (of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms) ».

“In the absence of an order justifying their detention,” the Court found that the applicants had been “arbitrarily deprived of their liberty,” it wrote in three separate judgments. The ECtHR therefore concluded that the measures adopted by the Italian authorities violated Article 5 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, which establishes that every person detained has the right to be informed of the reasons for his detention and must be able to exercise the right of appeal. The court then ordered Rome to compensate the three applicants in the amount of 9,000 euros each