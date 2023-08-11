The central Mediterranean route is the busiest for migrants, growing by 115% compared to last year according to data released by Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency which is entrusted with the control of the EU’s external borders) and it counts, from January to July, 89,047 people. All other European routes are down. The Balkan route is down by 26% compared to 2022, with 52,232 migrants. The Greek route of the Eastern Mediterranean drops even more, with less than 29% compared to the previous year and 17,054 people. The West African route, the one that points to the Spanish Canary Islands, also decreased: with less than 19% it settled on 7692 people. And the Western Mediterranean route between Ceuta and Melilla and Spain, with 6,811 people, decreased, albeit only slightly (just 2%). Further north, minus 15% on the Eastern border route (towards Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) with 2838 people, and the route to Great Britain fell by 2%, with 27,260 people.

The Central Mediterranean route, substantially towards Sicily (but which also includes arrivals in Sardinia and Calabria) is the most important even in absolute numbers compared to all the other routes towards the dream of the European Union: more than half of all migrants trying to enter Europe. Again according to Frontex data, the number of arrivals in the first seven months of this year has grown by 13% in total, with 176,100 migrants: these are the highest figures since 2016, referring to the same period. And the growth of these is substantially linked to the growth of numbers precisely in the Central Mediterranean route, which remains the main access road to Europe for all migrants.

According to the hypotheses, such a strong increase in arrivals along the Central Mediterranean route is also linked to the lowering of the prices of human traffickers for the crossings departing from Libya and Tunisia. But navigation, especially on small boats in terrible conditions that they use for migrants, remains extremely dangerous and shipwrecks with deaths continue to be recorded: in July alone, more than 2,060 people died in the Mediterranean, almost all on this route.