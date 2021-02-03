The security perimeters set up by the police during the evacuations of migrant camps, which have the consequence of keeping journalists at bay, do not unduly infringe the freedom of the press, the Council of State ruled on Wednesday. .

The summary judge, who rules alone under urgent procedure, thus dismissed two journalists who complained of not having been able to enter five times, on December 29 and 30, in the security perimeters surrounding evacuation operations. in the regions of Calais and Dunkirk.

“The protection of public order prevailed over the freedom to inform“, regretted Me Vincent Brengarth, lawyer of the National Union of Journalists (SNJ) intervened in support of the two reporters.

“It is all the more shocking that we know that there are repeated violations of human rights“in these camps,”and that the right to information should therefore be strengthened there“, he added.

Images that have gone viral

One of the applicants, Louis Witter, had posted photos on his Twitter account, which had gone viral, showing Grande-Synthe (Pas-de-Calais)

a person in a protective suit slashing a migrant’s tent. Photos taken according to him during a moment of inattention by the police.

This photoreporter and his colleague Simon Hamy had first seized a summary judge of the administrative court of Lille. But he had rejected their appeal on January 5, judging it to be devoid of urgency. The journalists therefore appealed to the highest administrative court.

8.45 a.m. in Grande Synthe where an expulsion of refugees is taking place. Two identity checks, impossible to enter the forest where about twenty police entered. They are accompanied by cleaning crews, who tear up the tents to prevent their reuse. pic.twitter.com/YiranZrOk3 – Louis Witter (@LouisWitter) December 29, 2020

“It does not appear that these measures” from police “have hitherto gone beyond what was necessary to ensure the safety of operations and have seriously and manifestly unlawful interference with the exercise by journalists of their profession“, concludes the Council of State in its decision consulted by AFP.

“Facilitate the material execution” of the mission of the police

The Interior Ministry argued that “these removal measures are intended to facilitate the physical execution of their mission by the police, to ensure respect for the dignity due to evacuees, and to prevent harm to third parties that such operations could generate “.

The administration claims that these evacuations are intended to put an end to irregular occupations of land in execution of evictions ordered by the justice as well as to provide shelter for migrants and administrative assistance.

According to associations, very critical of these operations, around a thousand migrants are currently between Calais and Grande-Synthe, exposed to almost daily expulsions from their makeshift camps.