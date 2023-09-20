Migrants, the clash between governors and prime ministers: “This is how the country is blocked, this is not the solution”

Georgie Melons she has to deal with another protest, this time the attacks on the prime minister come from the governors. The Regions they oppose the executive’s idea of ​​establishing gods Cpr to accommodate the migrants irregular immigrants awaiting repatriation. “This is how the country comes to a standstill” is the unanimous chorus. Some people oppose it, not sharing the principle, others – almost everyone, in truth – contest improvisation of the government in the management of migrants, with the risk that the Regions and Municipalities will pay the price. As if on their shoulders – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it was unloaded the weight of an emergency what a Palace Chigi I don’t know how to solve it. The decision to create at least one Retention and Repatriation Center (CPR) in each Region, as established in the Council of Ministers on Monday, requires a considerable effort, given that at the moment in Italy there are only 9 such hubs: in Bari, Brindisi, Caltanissetta, Rome, Palazzo San Gervasio (Potenza), Trapani, Gradisca (Gorizia), Macomer (Nuoro) and Milan, for a total of 592 guests.

The government – continues Il Fatto – he assures that within a couple of months he will have identified locations and availability for the new structures, but it is not that simple. Meanwhile, because there is strong resistance among the regional presidents, which was given voice yesterday by the governor of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini: “The big hubs have failed, we need widespread acceptance.” Even harder Eugenio Gianidem president of Tuscany: “As far as I’m concerned I will not give the OK, I will never express my agreement to any CPR in Tuscany, the Italians are being made fun of. What does the CPR have to do with the response to the strong emergency flows that arrive?”.

Even Luca Zaiafrom Veneto, a true Northern League member not inclined to stir up a fuss at home, expresses all his stomach aches over the latest measure by Giorgia Meloni and her ministers: “Focusing on repatriations it’s like emptying the sea with a bucket – is Zaia’s accusation – There will also be the CPR, but we will never make it. And for every repatriated migrant we need four policemen to accompany him, if we have to accompany 150 thousand people a year, we paralyze the country“.

