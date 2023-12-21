Migrants, Luca Casarini has the support of the Church. The Pope says it publicly

Pope francesco defends Luca Casarini and his group despite the fact that five other members of the Mediterranea crew hang on the ex no global serious accusations and there is an ongoing process for “aiding and abetting illegal immigration“. The words of the Pontiff, yesterday in the general audience – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – were clear. “I also greet – he said – the group of Mediterranean Saving Humans, which is present here and which he goes to sea to save the poor people fleeing from slavery in Africa. They make a good job these: they save many people, many people”. A response to the controversies that have affected Mediterranea and some curiae from which donations have arrived for rescue activities at sea.

Read also: Ferragni, not just eggs and Balocco. Charity, the supermarket gaffe

Read also: Ferragni/ Aldo Stella, Balocco actor: “Here's what happens with influencers”

The former leader of the anti-globalization movement – continues Il Corriere – is accused of having carried out a rescue in exchange for payment of 125 thousand euros from a Danish shipowner. “As always, the Pope showed us great affection and encouraged us. He told us:”Courage, go back to sea to save lives“. It was an embrace of joy, the Pontiff supports us”, Casarini rejoices. “He thinks about concrete things – he adds -. Recognizing him fills us with joy and gives us strength. He has always been by our side and above all he never forgets the brothers and sisters locked up in Libyan concentration camps, or who are drowned in the Mediterranean”. As for the controversies that have hit him, he replies: “To those who built them, I say only one thing: Merry Christmas”. While the NGO promises: “We will soon return to the sea, where we belong“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

