The war in Ukraine focuses attention on recent refugees fleeing for safety, but leaves out those who have been waiting months and even years for protection. An inequality in reception and integration plans that expose governments far removed from the realities of those who arrive at their borders.

Yes to the reception of Ukrainian refugees, no to the reception of applicants of other nationalities.

This seems to be the premise of the governments that open their doors prompted by the war that broke out more than a month ago, but forget that millions are lining up outside their borders or within their territories, waiting to be welcomed.

A reality that is evidenced by the emergency policy implemented by the European Union to receive the Ukrainians; existing directive since 2001, but passed through 2015 without being applied.

A 2015 that left images for the memory of the thousands who arrived at the European borders fleeing from other wars and crises.

Why now?