Migrants, the Orban model sets a precedent. While Meloni’s strategy flounders: here’s why

In the first six months of the year, just over 25,000 migrants arrived on Italian shores, according to the Openpolis Foundation. A number significantly lower than the same period in 2023. The lower number of arrivals is claimed as a success by the Meloni government, but these are similar figures to 2021 and 2022, when Mario Draghi sat in Palazzo Chigi. Migrations, in fact, are only partly conditioned by national public policies. We are clearly faced with a structural phenomenon, which must be governed fairly both to respect the right to asylum and for better coexistence with native communities.





The analysis of landings in the first six months of the year also tells us that about a fifth of migrants arriving by sea in Italy come from Bangladesh, a country that in recent months has been included in the list of the so-called “safe” ones. This decision, in combination with the provisions of the new European pact on migration and asylum, could lead to the marginalization of thousands of people, who would be forced to apply for asylum even before entering the EU. The “border procedures”, already used by the Hungarian government since 2017, could somehow become a model in our country and in the EU, despite the fact that the community institutions in recent years have strongly criticized and sanctioned the strategies on migrants of the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban.