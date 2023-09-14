Migrants, this is how Italy was abandoned by Europe. Scholz and Macron’s teasing of Meloni

Europe she left alone Italy for the emergency migrants. The number of boats arriving at Lampedusa has multiplied in recent days and management is now out of control. The parish priest of the island: “Apocalyptic situation“. To understand what is happening we need to look at the numbers and the picture for our country is alarming. On paper – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the relocation commitments envisaged the transfer of 8,289 refugees (3,500 of which in Germany and another 3 thousand in France) but from 10 June 2022 to 31 August last only 1,159 left (1,042 in Berlin and 52 in Paris).

On transfers in 2023 instead of “Dublinarians” (i.e. those who had Italy as their first country of arrival and therefore responsible for their reception) on 4,015 requests from Rome there have only been 22 starts (you’re in France and you’re in Germany) and on 23,220 of the European partners to Italy just 46 returns (none of the 10,125 from Germany and 4 of the 7,832 from France).

“For now – explains the spokesperson for the German Interior MinistryMaximilian Kall — are suspended the conversations of our teams in Italy with migrants to be welcomed in Germany. We are fulfilling our obligations and as soon as there is a change we will welcome more people. Naturally we continue to welcome from other statesespecially from Cyprus”. The Prime Minister Melons: “The issue of relocations is secondary. It’s a Linus blanket. The only way to resolve it for everyone is to stop primary movements, i.e. arrivals in Italy. In part I was expecting Germany’s move“.

