Migrants, after a reduction in landings, immigration to Italy re-explodes. The data says so

Italy still remains one of the favorite routes for human traffickers. There is little to do: plugging a hole, another opens. The beautiful country continues to welcome those who bring desperate people arriving from all types of routes to our territories, European agreements become waste paper. And this plays into the hands of the mainstream media which aim to destabilize the Italian government on all kinds of fronts, there is little they can do. Even if the problem does exist.

They explain it in numbers from the Ministry of the Interior: the system has changed and the landing has been readjusted. The numbers are growing again. In 2020 34,154 people had landed, in 2021 67,477, in 2022 we returned to important numbers, 90,297 as of 11 November.

The Italian government has imposed restrictions since 2015, taking action after the so-called years “Arab springs” which had created great hopes in Africa but also great instability. The return of undemocratic regimes to governmentsat the end of “spring”, reopened the “market” of human beings in an imposing way.

In 2015, 153,842 migrants arrived in Italy by sea. In 2016 we had 181,436 landings, many of them from Nigeria. In 2017, the figure drops to 119,369. In fact, in 2017 the Minniti decree was approved, which provides for stricter rules on migration. These include the creation of 20 centers for the expulsion of non-compliant foreigners and limited departures from Libya with an agreement between the Italian government and a part of the groups that ruled Libya at the time. The effects are seen immediately. In the following two years, landings decreased significantly. In 2018 there were 23,370, in 2019 11,471, many of them Tunisian nationals. We are far from Covid.

The fluctuation of the numbers, the highest peaks of landings are reached in the months from May to October (constantly), indicates that it is time for a new change of strategy to limit the action of traffickers. Since the establishment of the Meloni government, about 9000 new migrants have landed in Italy.

After the clash between France and Italy on the Ocean Viking case, the problem persists with an absence on the European Union scenario. It is now known that Brussels is preparing an emergency intervention to reduce tensions between member countries, opposing strategies and problems. The Commission has allegedly requested an extraordinary meeting of interior ministers to discuss what to do. But the positions of Italy that with Cyprus, Malta and Greece it seems to place a not insignificant knot on the plate.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently recalled that the “European solidarity mechanism” indicated a relocation of migrants landed in Italy to Europe, but it remained only on paper. Out of 10,000 migrants disembarked, the French government should have welcomed 3,500, another 3,500 had to go to Germany and the rest to be divided among the other 15 member countries. But none of this happened. Immigration from Africa continues to weigh essentially on Italy and the other exposed countries that see the numbers increase and the interventions prove every day more useless to cause the phenomenon.

