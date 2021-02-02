Covid-19 does not stop the mobilization of Venezuelan migrants to other countries. Thousands remain in Colombia, but others head towards the southern countries of the continent. During this transit, and in fear that the virus would spread to their territories, the governments of Ecuador and Peru reinforced their borders with troops and artillery. A measure criticized by human rights organizations, who question the use of military personnel to guard borders when there are migrants on the move and in search of protection.

Traveling through the roads of Colombia reveals the drama of Venezuelan migrants who flee their country in search of better life opportunities. It is a reality that is repeated in Ecuador and Peru, an exodus that set off the alarms of governments and led them to take action.

The mobilization of Venezuelans now represents an additional challenge for the authorities of the governments of the region, since the recipient countries fear a greater spread of Covid-19. Under this argument, Ecuador and Peru jointly deployed the military in the border areas to contain the advance of migrants.

For the Minister of Defense of Peru, Nuria Esparch, it is about controlling the unofficial steps. “Our borders are closed for health reasons and what we have to do is control that any step that is carried out complies with all the guarantees of the law,” he says.

The decision to send the uniformed men came after the Peruvian police reported the arrest of some 500 migrants who, according to them, tried to enter the country irregularly.

Migrants report mistreatment by military authorities

But the situation is critical for Venezuelans, who are now stranded in the border areas. Some denounce mistreatment by the authorities and even the use of gunshots to dissuade walkers, “Enough is enough! How long are we going to continue doing this? We have not eaten for days and they are not asking us,” he says desperately. José Mantilla, who is in the Cuatro Esquinas pass, on the Colombian-Ecuadorian border.

For Marina Navarro, executive director of Amnesty International in Peru, the militarization is worrying. “The military are not prepared for immigration control, they do not have the tools or training to be able to do so (…) let us remember that they are extremely vulnerable people, many minors, pregnant women, elderly people,” he adds.

But the exodus does not seem to stop. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, estimates that during the first half of 2021, there will be a greater migratory flow of Venezuelans due to the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in their country.

+ And the migration data of the week: $ 3 billion is the sum that the International Organization for Migration (IOM) needs to meet, during 2021, the needs of at least 50 million displaced people, whose situation worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.