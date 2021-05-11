In the last decade, more than 1.6 million people left Haiti. The exodus worsened after the 2010 earthquake, which left the country in ruins, killed more than 300,000 people and internally displaced about 1.5 million. Since 2018 the country faces an unprecedented socio-political and economic crisis, which has led thousands to emigrate. South and central America represent the transit route for those seeking to reach the United States.

Brazil is one of the favorite destinations for Haitians in the region, but although it was originally the place where they would settle, it later became a transit country for many. The crisis, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, does not allow them to stay in Brazil, which is home to some 107,000 people from the Caribbean country.

In downtown Rio de Janeiro, volunteers from the Mawon association distribute food baskets for precarious migrants. Robert is Haitian and was one of the first to arrive in the country in 2010. Now he helps his compatriots since the foundation.

“Many Haitians came to Brazil thinking they were in the United States or Europe, wanting to earn in dollars, looking for good salaries. But a good salary does not exist here. There are still many Haitians in Brazil, but most of them have gone in search of a better life elsewhere, ”he says.

Loubens is another Haitian our correspondents found in Rio de Janeiro. He lives with his family and assures that the economic situation is not good and that is why he cannot send remittances to his family in Haiti. “When I got here, 1 dollar was worth 2.50 reais. Today we need almost 6 reais for 1 dollar. It is very difficult to help your family in Haiti when you live in Brazil. You have to choose, ”says Loubens. Amilose, his sister-in-law, would like to return, but the situation on the island is getting worse.

Those who do not want to settle in Brazil, travel through the country and then take the road north through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia until they reach Central America. From there the route will take them to the northern border of Mexico, where they hope to cross into the United States.

Through Honduras and in the face of increasingly strict controls at the borders, migrants decide to enter through other points such as the town of Trojes. Up to 1,500 Haitians gather there, waiting to be allowed to advance.

Data from the National Institute of Migration reveal that, of 100% of the migrants who enter their territory in transit to the north, 45% are Haitians.