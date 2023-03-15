A new NGO goes back to sea for rescues. This is the Ionian Sea of ​​Mediterranea Saving Humans, ready to provide assistance to migrants en route to Italy. New equipment for the boat that will be equipped with Bayna, a rubber dinghy donated by rapper Ghali this summer.

The vessel will be secured with a crane and will serve to assist operations at sea. Ghali will be part of the crew on the first mission of the Mare Jonio, which has been stopped for a few months for maintenance and to complete the paperwork for installing the new rescue vessel. With the rapper, there will also be the activist and head of mission of Mediterranea Luca Casarini.

Precisely to carry out the fixing of Bayna, which owes its name to a song by the Milanese rapper, and to obtain the necessary permits such as the inserted flag certificate required by the decree of Minister Piantedosi at the beginning of January, the launching of the Ionian Sea was delayed. There is still no definitive date for the departure but the team will be in Sicily next weekend for pre-mission training.