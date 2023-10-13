Genoa – The Italian government has assigned the port of Genoa to the Aita Mari ship of the Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo, for the disembarkation of 69 migrants, including five women, a newborn and several minors. The organization itself announced it on Twitter. “It’s the first time they’ve assigned us a port so far away – comments the NGO – We have a forecast of two meter waves in that area, but above all it is against international maritime law”. The migrants were saved by two precarious boats. These people, explains the NGO, “have psychological trauma, even due to the many hours spent adrift, waiting for help.”