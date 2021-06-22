Migrants, the issue is on the high seas. Draghi-Merkel, the agreement is far away

Draghi and Merkel have not found an agreement on migrants. Yesterday’s meeting in Berlin of the Italian premier with the German chancellor did not produce the hoped-for turning point on the issue. Yes to aid to North African countries, nothing done – reads the press – on relocation of asylum seekers landing on the Italian coasts. Merkel, with one foot outside the Chancellery, cannot afford to make commitments on a very delicate issue such as immigration. Diplomacy had hypothesized a three-way agreement that would allow the fair distribution of arriving people, but both Paris and Berlin asked in exchange for the reception of so-called secondary migrants, people who passed through Italy and then scattered for various reasons in Europe.

“On the issue of migrants – said Draghi – we will have to work together and help each other. The agreement will take time on relocations”. How much is not clear. The German elections (in September) – continues La Stampa – and the spring elections in France do not allow for predictions. Emmanuel Macron, up to now an excellent ally of Italy also in this match, has to deal with the debacle in the administrative test on Sunday. Draghi must be content with having imposed the issue on the leaders’ agenda, overcoming the approach of the Conte government which had tried to build a coalition of the countries of the South. Unless the summer brings with it an emergency landings and the issue does not it imposes itself.