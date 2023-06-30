On the issue of migrants, the 27 heads of state and government meeting in Brussels in the European Council could decide to publish statements by President Charles Michel on the matter. It’s one of options on the tablewe learn from EU sources, to overcome the impasse imposed by Poland and Hungary, which last night blocked the conclusions of the European Council for the declared opposition to compulsory solidarity voted by qualified majority in Luxembourg, in the Internal Affairs Council which set the negotiating position on the regulation on migration and asylum management. However, the negotiations continue and it is not said that it is the solution that will prevail, given that there are “better options” on the table. Also on the agenda today are China, the economy and external relations.

In reality, explains an EU source on the sidelines of the proceedings, leaders postponed the discussion on migration, starting the summit discussing China, a chapter that was exhausted a little while ago. Now they should discuss external relations. Another option on the table to overcome the impasse is to publish conclusions on migration which specify that two countries do not agree. The opposition of Poland and Hungary, albeit with some different nuances, is based on the argument that in 2018 it was decided, in the European Council, not to proceed in the EU Council (i.e. at the level of ministers, not of leaders) by majority qualified on migration topics, but by consensus. During yesterday’s discussion several leaders pointed out that the situation has changed since then and that, in any case, the conclusions of the European Council do not change the EU treaties, which provide for qualified majority voting.

Regardless of the outcome of the current European Council, the negotiating position of the EU Council (which is a different institution from the European Council, with a rotating presidency among member states) on one of the key regulations of the migration pact, which provides for compulsory solidarity (relocations, money or technical assistance), was voted by qualified majority at the June Internal Affairs Council, and this “doesn’t change”. The dossier has now started and now the Council and Parliament will negotiate the final text of the regulation, which, once approved, will apply directly in all EU member states.