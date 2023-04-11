On the proposal of the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies Nello Musumeci, the government approved a state of emergency throughout the country following the exceptional increase in the flow of migrants through the Mediterranean routes. The state of emergency, supported by an initial loan of five million euros, will last for six months. “We gladly complied with the request of Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, well aware – Musumeci said – of the seriousness of a phenomenon which is registering a 300 percent increase. Let me be clear, the problem will not be solved, the solution of which is linked only to a conscious and responsible intervention by the European Union”. Among the hypotheses under consideration a center to repatriate migrants in each region.

Undersecretary Nicola Molteni, the majority group leaders, the president of the first commission of the Senate, Alberto Balboni and the rapporteur Andrea De Priamo met at the Interior Ministry. No steps backwards, at the moment, nor generic reformulations of the text. After approval by the Council of Ministers, a “national state of emergency” was declared for six months on immigration.

Even Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has once again lashed out against Brussels. It is essential, he said, “for Europe to wake up and intervene: it has been chattering for years, but it has never lifted a finger, and it is time to demonstrate that there is a community, a Union and solidarity is not only a burden of Italy”. And again: “If Europe exists, given that we are net taxpayers of billions of euros a year, it is time for us to prove it, we can’t do it alone”, said Salvini, asking “at least a center for repatriations for each Region”, “entry quotas for immigrants who are here to work and are welcome” and “restrictions for those who stay here and are criminals”.