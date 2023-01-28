Migrants, 52 volunteers from the Red Cross of La Spezia have set up the thermo-heated tents

A few hours early, the ship Geo Barentsthe search & rescue vessel that is bringing 237 migrants to La Spezia, including 73 unaccompanied minors, has docked at the quay of Calata Artomin the port of La Spezia. The vessel entered port accompanied by pilot boats of the port and by the boats of the Harbor Master’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza. This morning, 52 volunteers of the Red Cross of La Spezia have set up the thermo-heated tents in the port, on Calata Artom. The first medical checks and the reception with blankets and basic necessities will take place inside the structures.

