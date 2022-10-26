EU policy for migrant flowswhich “does not exist”, has produced as “the only result” well “5 thousand dead at sea“in the last” 12 months “. The control and selection of entrances is in fact outsourced to” human traffickers “, who become” richer and richer “and commit” crimes “, of which, if in Europe we continue to” not do nothing “, we are” in fact accomplices “. It is much” more humane “to defend” the external border “of the Schengen area and to have” a dialogue with third countries “, taking over the” control “of flows, now entrusted in practice to traffickers.

The N-Va MEP (Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, New Flemish Alliance) said this to the Adnkronos, after yesterday’s speech by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the Chamber, which also addressed the issue of landings on the Italian coasts, is the MEP of the N-Va (Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, New Flemish Alliance) Assita Kanko, a Belgian citizen and born in Godyr, in central-western Burkina Faso. The N-Va, a Flemish autonomist party, is part of the parliamentary group of the Ecr, like Brothers of Italy, but not of the party, which Meloni chairs.

Kanko stated that he had not heard Meloni’s speech, but had only read about it in the press. “In general, with regard to migration policy – he says – I read today in the Flemish press that in the last 12 months 5 thousand people have died at sea, while trying to reach Europe. And reading this and also what Giorgia Meloni said. , this is solely the result of the EU migration policy. Since proposals were made in 2020 “to reform migration policy,” very valid proposals, nothing has progressed. The only thing I can say is that it is very sad”.

At the European level on the reform of migration policies, still stuck in the Dublin system, “nothing has moved: when – underlines Kanko – we will take seriously the fact that if the EU does not adjust its migration policy, we will continue to Seeing people dying at sea and human traffickers getting richer is what we are contributing to, not having a serious policy. It is more humane to protect external borders and to have a dialogue with third countries, to make sure you have the guidance of these processes. For the moment, only human traffickers are in control of our migration policy. “

Migration is a topic on which confrontation is difficult: “My experience in the European Parliament – says Kanko – is that when people talk about migration, they become emotional: they are divided between good and bad and do not make any decisions. that happens every time, but I don’t think it helps anyone. Only a pragmatic approach – he underlines – can solve the problem: by denying it or accusing each other we will not solve it “.

One of the problems is that the current system ‘outsources’ the selection of arrivals to the EU to traffickers: “Exactly – he replies – they become very rich and moreover, with that money, they increase crime, forcing women into prostitution”, for example. . “If we do nothing, we are de facto accomplices in these crimes.”

“We must take back migration policy – continues Kanko – be pragmatic and transform it into something beautiful: if we bring politics back under control, we can have money to help refugees where they really need it, in their regions for example. We can also have more time and money to accompany people in integration, making sure they respect our values ​​when they are in Europe “.

The problem is that the member states are deeply divided on the solutions: “It is a politically sensitive issue – observes the MEP – and there is the competence of the member states. But at the European level we must add value: we must act, which we do not we are doing. The European Commission has presented a proposal, but nothing has come of it “.

For Kanko “we have to stop with emotional arguments, which are normal and important when dealing with human beings: we must recognize each other and do something. There are only comments on what this or that does, but nothing moves. The EU migration policy does not exist, it is a big lie“, He says.

Could melons help stir the waters? “I would not tie the matter – he replies – to the change of government in Italy but, if we look at the fact that 5 thousand people have died at sea in the last 12 months, the members of the Council must sit down and do something. The European Parliament must also move forward” .

However, he observes, “no one becomes prime minister if he has no intention of doing things. But we will see what the proposals of the Commission and the Council are: the European Parliament does not have the power of legislative initiative, so we have to wait. But with the files that we already have – he concludes – we must have the courage to go ahead and act “to manage the flows of migrants headed for EU territory.

by Tommaso Gallavotti