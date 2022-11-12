Migrants, first “bomb” on the Meloni government. And the opposition is the reaction of France on Ocean Viking

Punctual as a Swiss train, the immigration question explodes again. The new center-right government led by FdI leader Giorgia Meloni is in the sights. The opposition, with the Democratic Party in the lead, exploit the displaced reaction of France on the Ocean Viking ship due mostly to Macron’s internal political issues. It is not just a question of “misunderstandings”. The French president fears that the success of the Meloni government in Italy is also a boost for Marine Le Pen and her right wing.

France tries to unload its internal tensions on Italy by asking the Meloni government to respect those rules that are not respected beyond the Alps. It is the first act of a French ideological, political and diplomatic guerrilla warfare (with the support of the European powers and the “side” of the Democratic Party and the opposition in Italy) against the new Italian center-right executive. On migrants, for the first time by an Italian government, a turning point is underway: at least the attempt at a turning point, albeit with excesses and blunders, not just verbal.

All the others, starting with the EU, the governments and parties of European nations, not to mention the opposition parties in Italy, have only erected the “No” wall against the Meloni government, producing a jumble of “should be done” and “it should be done”: political propaganda, hot air. Immigration of these proportions is a knot that does not dissolve with the “bla-bla”. It is not just a question of hospitality, which does not end with the landings: what will they do after these tens and tens of thousands of people, who can become hundreds of thousands, millions? What is the point of the “ceiling”? What does integration really mean? Up to what number can work and dignity be offered? Do we have to resign ourselves to infinite, unregulated immigration to make the usual suspects fat? Are international rules and EU pacts valid for everyone or only for Italy? It is unthinkable that such a complex and dramatic issue could be faced and resolved by Italy at the end of the tour, always opening its doors to everyone, with Europe in the role of spectator and beater of the Italian executive. There is no alternative but to address the root issue, while stopping the departures. Those who risk their lives at sea must be helped and saved but this does not entitle anyone to remain in Italy. We need new international mechanisms, in Europe and beyond, to help those who have the right to be helped by preventing those who do not have this right from taking to the sea by focusing on Italy.

It is easy to say, as has been the case for years, that if the problem of migrants is to be resolved, the question of Africa must be resolved. In the meantime, it is Italy that suffers most of all the migratory waves and their consequences. So far, in 2022, 90,000 migrants have already landed in Italy (30,000 of these come from five Asian countries, in the lead Bangladesh with almost 30,000 arrivals), however half compared to 180,000 in 2017. Only in the last 20 days 10 thousand arrived. On the basis of the EU treaties, these migrants should be distributed in Europe but in the end, with Brussels not working, it will be Italy that will have to take on almost entirely, as always. The (illegal) emigrants who bet on Europe and the jihadists of al Qaeda and Isis are international nodes that cannot be solved today by simply opening the borders in a Europe united with the patch that is unable to even plan its own development, let alone that of other continents .

Ditto, or worse, Italy. Next Monday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Council for Foreign Affairs, Italy will question the migrant issue by claiming the line of firmness, challenging the European partners to provide for the reception of ships flying their flag. The Meloni government is now between two fires: beyond the borders the French hypocrisy on migrants and within the exploitation of the opposition, Pd in ​​the lead.

That Democratic Party that forgets who signed (the then Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of the Democratic Party) on February 2, 2017 the shameful treaties with the Libyan Guard, under accusation and on trial at the UN Court of Human Rights. So? President Mattarella insists: “You can only win with EU solidarity”. Already. But in Europe, France and Germany first, do they respect the agreements? Down the masks! Prime Minister Meloni pulls straight ahead preparing the squeeze on the NGOs and is ready to mend with France, thanks also to the shore that seems to come from Berlin. Meanwhile, the confidence of Italians in Meloni grows and reaches 60% (Demos survey) with the opposition, Pd in ​​the lead, in trouble. Tacabanda!

