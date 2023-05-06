The EU postpones discussions on the migrant emergency, slap to Meloni

“Migrant emergency? We’re talking about it in 2024”. This is the conclusion that comes from the European Union, “something more than a slap to the Meloni government”, supports Republic. “If anyone really wanted to have the latest proof that the migrant question will not have a concrete answer in the short term, then they found it during the Coreper meeting (the committee that brings together the Permanent Representatives of the whole European Union) “, writes the Republic.

“The issue was discussed at length and the outcome was dramatically harsh for Italy: we’ll talk about it again next spring for a formal solution”, we read in the Republic. Meanwhile, the European Commission “invites member states to engage in constructive dialogue on migration issues”. This was stated by the chief spokesman of the EU executive Eric Mamer, answering a question on the tensions between Italy and France, which flared up after the words to RMC by the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin, who accused Meloni’s government of not being able to manage migratory flows from North Africa.

“These are issues – continued Mamer, during the press briefing in Brussels – which concern all the Member States, on which the Commission has made very concrete proposals from a legislative point of view and also a specific action plan. We think that must encourage a continuous dialogue between Member States”, he concludes.

As Repubblica explains, “in this context, the idea that no action is taken in a very short time – not even at the European Council at the end of June – it means that the probable wave of summer landings cannot be tackled with other devices in any case. It will be late anyway.”

Germany squeeze: asylum applications already examined in third countries outside the EU

In the meantime, however, there are those who move individually, like Germany. As the Manifesto explains, “Five days before the summit on migrant management in Chancellor Scholz’s office, Germany’s two key ministers publicly backed a crackdown on EU asylum policy. In Berlin, just like in Rome, the watchword is: «tighten the current rules to limit the arrival of refugees»”.

As explained by Christian Lindner, Minister of Finance and leader of the Liberal Party, and Nancy Faeser, Minister of the Interior of the SPD, with two stereophonic interviews given respectively to the “Ntv” channel and to the Confindustria newspaper “Handelsblatt”. “We will ensure reliable identification, registration and screening of migrants already at the external bordersAsylum applications will therefore be examined in third countries outside the EU.

Subscribe to the newsletter

