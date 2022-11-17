The tug of war between Italy and Europe over migrants seems to have reached a turning point. No more hard wall of countries that intend to participate in the distribution of people arriving on the European continent. This was clearly understood by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, the Swedish Social Democrat Ylva Johansson, on the eve of the meeting in Germany with the Italian Minister Piantedosi.

“We are ready to support and help in this situation,” said the commissioner. “Our primary concern must always be to save lives. And the best way to save them is to prevent people from embarking on these dangerous journeys along the Central Mediterranean route. “We have seen – he continued – an increasing number of arrivals via the Central Mediterranean route. We have also seen that most of the nationalities arriving along these routes are probably not in need of international protection.”

So, he continued, “this is important, to prevent people from embarking on these dangerous, sometimes deadly journeys across the Mediterranean.” This, she said again, “is one of the reasons why I recently went to Bangladesh”. Because Bangladeshi “is one of the main nationalities of the people who now arrive along these routes”, therefore it is necessary “to work together with the Bangladeshi authorities, to prevent” that the citizens of that country travel “these risky routes. Obviously we need an adequate system of solidarity and responsibility, together in the European Union. This is why we have proposed a new pact on migration and asylum. And that is why the Member States have been so constructive in adopting some of the proposals” presented by the Commission.

“I have presented a road map – he added – to ensure that, together with Parliament”, the States meeting in the Council “adopt all the proposals during this legislature. This is the most important answer: there is no action plan in the world that can be better than an adequate regulation. That’s why we need to make sure we have the whole package on the table. Of course we are ready to support and help, in this situation. I will also have the opportunity to meet the new Italian minister in Germany, and it is something I will talk about with him”, he concluded.