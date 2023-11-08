Migrants, the EU is studying the Italy-Albania pact but other countries are already ready to replicate it. In Brussels things are changing

The agreement between Italy And Albania on migrants continues to be discussed, but in the meantime some emerge details hitherto unpublished. The treaty signed between Prime Minister Meloni and President Rama provides for costs to the government quantified as follows: 16.5 million in advance and 100 as a guarantee. The contract between the parties – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is made up of nine pages in which the 14 articles that define the agreement are put in black and white. It will remain in force “for five years”, renewables of five more. And it commits the parties to observe “international agreements in the field of protection of human rights and, in particular, in the field of migration”. Meanwhile, other EU countries are also getting involved interesting to the Italy-Albania modelespecially the Germany who is working on a revision of his migration policyin the sense of the “hardening” announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz two weeks ago. If everything goes well, Berlin think of a reform to be launched by the end of the year, possibly with the support of the conservative opposition, which will reduce subsidies hey benefits to immigrants e it will speed up the expulsions. There Germany study Italy’s dossier.

The Minister of the Interior also intervened on the issue. “That of one detention facility of asylum seekers coming from Safe countries – says Piantedosi – is the working hypothesis, the result of one collaboration with a friendly and brotherly country as was said by the Albanian Prime Minister Rama. I understand – continues the minister – that the innovative things they often cause discussions but you will see that everything is will compose according to a logic that we have announced some time ago and on which we are working. It is part of this overall plan.” Piantedosi confirmed that the jurisdiction on these centers it will be Italian. As for the ways in which it will be implemented, Piantedosi added that “this will be seen later in the implementation that the agreement will have to have which was signed in the first instance”.

