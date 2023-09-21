Migrants, the EU Court of Justice rejects France’s rejections: “The ‘repatriation’ directive must always be applied”

There migrant issue it gets hotter and hotter. And while the landings in Lampedusa seem to be decreasing due to bad weather, the Court of Justice intervenes in Paris’ decision to “secure” the borders. According to a ruling “France must apply the repatriation directive, which provides for the forced removal of irregular migrants only as a last resort, even if it has reintroduced controls at the internal borders of the Schengen zone”.

The French Council of State turned to the Court to ascertain whether, when a Member State decides to temporarily reintroduce border controls at internal borders, it can adopt a border crossing for a third-country national without a valid residence permit border located in its territory and in which the controlsa rejection order based solely on the Schengen Borders Code, without having to respect the rules and procedures established by the Return Directive.

Everything comes from one appeal presented by various associations, including the Avocats pour la défense des droits des étrangers (Adde), who contested before the French Conseil d’État (Council of State) the legitimacy of an ordinance that modified the Code on the entry and residence of foreigners and on the right to asylum (Ceseda). The Court specifies that only exceptionally does the Return Directive allow Member States to exclude third-country nationals whose stay in their territory is illegal from the application of the Directive. Any third country national whose stay is illegal mustnormally, be the subject of a return decision. However, the data subject must, in principle, benefit from a certain deadline to voluntarily leave the territory. Forced removal occurs only “as a last resort”.

For the Court, in such a situation, a rejection measure can be adopted on the basis of the Schengen Borders Code but, to remove the interested party, the rules and procedures provided for by the Return Directive must still be respected, which, the Court recognizes, can “deprive a large part of its usefulness” rejection. The Return Directive applies, in principle, starting from the moment in which the citizen of a third countryfollowing his irregular entry into the territory of a Member State, is present in the territory irregularly, i.e. without satisfying the conditions of entry, stay or residence. This also applies if, as in the hypothesis under consideration, the interested party was caught at a border crossing located in the territory of the Member State in question. In fact, a person may have entered the territory of a Member State even before having crossed a border crossing.

