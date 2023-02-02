Migrants, the Council of Europe sticks to Italy: “Withdraw the decree on NGOs”

The Council of Europe is cursing Italy on migrants: in a letter addressed to Interior Minister Piantedosi, in fact, Strasbourg has invited our country to withdraw the decree on the NGO.

The Commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatovic, in fact, argues that the provisions of the law could hinder the rescue operations of humanitarian ships and therefore be in conflict with Italy’s obligations under human rights and of international law.

“The decree and the practice of assigning distant ports for the disembarkation of people rescued at sea risk depriving people in need of life-saving assistance from NGOs on the most lethal migratory route in the Mediterranean”, writes the commissioner.

According to the government, however, the “modus operandi” of the NGOs “is outside the cases envisaged by the international conventions on rescue at sea”.

The Ministry of the Interior, in fact, replied to the letter with another letter in which it is stated: “By generating in human traffickers the expectation of a sure and immediate intervention just off the departure areas, it ended up with the determine, regardless of the intentions of the NGOs, a modulation of the criminal model that precedes the use of boats unsuitable for navigation on the high seas which, if on the one hand guarantee greater profits for criminal organizations, on the other hand, significantly increase exposure to risk of migrants”.