The development of vaccines against Covid-19 offered hope in the fight against the virus, but now their distribution and application is a challenge around the world. Although vaccination progresses in phases, the most vulnerable are at the end of the inoculation lists. The UN acknowledged that 153 countries adopted strategies to inject the doses to displaced people, migrants and refugees, although only 20 began the process.

In the United States, migrant workers from South Florida hope to be allowed access to coronavirus vaccines. They work in the fields and will soon have to travel to the northern states of the country, such as Georgia, Tennessee and New Jersey, to harvest a new crop. His imminent mobilization worries activists who ask to speed up their inoculation procedures to avoid a possible spread of the virus.

But getting the injection is not an easy task. In the state they ask for documents that they do not have to verify their data. “They would need identification, many do not have documents to provide verification of address or a valid driver’s license. And this is how we have seen that this has become more of an immigration problem than a public health problem, ”says Mariana Blanco, from the Guatemalan-Maya Center organization.

Faced with the outlook, NGOs are asking for more flexible requirements for immigrants who work in the fields, who, to a large extent, do not have residence permits, while foreigners remember that their work is essential for the economy in the United States. For María Carolina, an immigrant who works in Delray Beach, her work should be recognized. “It is already known that we are the essential workers of the country. What would the country be without us? The country’s money is valuable and so are our jobs, “he says.

There are about 100,000 farmworkers in Florida and a good portion of them are immigrants who fear reprisals if they show up for the vaccine.

HRW: Refugees without vaccines in Lebanon are ‘abandoned’

Lebanon was one of the countries that promised to include refugees in its vaccination program, yet less than 3% have been immunized.

Human Rights Watch was concerned at the low inoculation figures, as the death rate among refugees from the virus is four times higher than the national average. “The NGO is very concerned that Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as migrant workers, are lagging behind in the vaccination plan, which so far has been slow, opaque and lacking in transparency, and which has also been plagued by accusations of political interference ”, denounced Aya Majzoub, a researcher on Lebanon at HRW.

Lack of doses, misinformation and fear of being deported are some of the causes of the low levels of inoculation among foreigners, who constitute 30% of the population in the country.

In order to guarantee an equitable distribution of the vaccine in the world, the WHO asks to guarantee access to vulnerable groups, especially those who live in conditions that do not allow them distance or adequate sanitation to avoid the virus.