Migrants, coarse and almost childlike polemics of France against Italy. And Europe slaps Macron in the face

There is no match between the numbers: 90,000 landings in Italy and 38 people relocated to France, and the coarse and almost childish controversy raised by the French government not accustomed – or perhaps never forced – to come to terms with reality. After all, no one, not even Berlin – which never supports Italy – could make the best of figures so disproportionate as to be forced to confirm the agreement on the “Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism” (this is the technical name of the agreement on the European division of migrants) and, in a soft way, to snub thean appeal to boycott Italy, recklessly launched by Emmanuel Macron.

Yes, because – it is good to say it clearly – asking the European partners – as the Elysée did – to no longer apply the agreement on the redistribution of migrants is nothing other than the request to isolate Italy politically, institutionally and humanitarianly.

A will that, within a few hours, Europe returned to the sender with a diplomatic “resounding slap”.

The European Commission, or the Government of Europe, responded in Paris with the convening of a technical-political European summit (in the presence of the Ministers of the Interior of the 27 European countries) on migrants.

A summit that, instead of isolating Italy, takes charge of the just claims of Palazzo Chigi.

In short, those who are used to barking louder and (this time as never before, for no reason) have found a good lesson.

A lesson in merit (with numbers that cry out for revenge) is in style.

From Palazzo Chigi, without shouts, threats or bombastic declarations, the Italian Prime Minister has cornered those who, in Ventimiglia, a few years ago, did what the cameras showed to the whole world.

