The bodies of 18 migrants were found inside an abandoned truck along the Sofia ring road in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior, specifying that an investigation has been opened to trace the drivers of the vehicle. According to preliminary data, the truck was carrying about 40 illegal immigrants who had hidden on board presumably to reach the border with Serbia.

“According to preliminary information, the truck was illegally transporting around 40 hidden migrants. According to what we know so far, 18 of them have died,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to BNT information, the migrants were supposed to be transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border area to Dragoman and the Serbian border area. The survivors, including 5 children, were taken to Pigorov hospital for appropriate medical treatment. Eight of them would be in critical condition. Suffocation has been hypothesized among the causes of death, but also the possibility of being crushed by the transported timber.