In September 2015, like hundreds of refugees, Osama Abdul Mohsen and his 7-year-old son tried to flee the police at the Hungarian border. In his race, a journalist trips him on purpose. The image goes around the world. Osama continues on his way without suspecting that these few seconds will change the course of his life.

Touched by his history, the president of the National Center for Football Coaches of Spain decides to offer him a job. A dream for Osama who was training a first division team in his native country, Syria. A happy ending in appearance. Two years later, Osama and his son are still living in their assigned apartment. But Osama is no longer a coach. Language was a barrier. He and his son therefore took courses, but the hardest part is the distance from their family. Si Osama managed to bring his eldest son to Spain in 2016. At the time, his wife and daughter were still stranded in Turkey.

