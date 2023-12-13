Migrants, the Albanian High Court suspends the ratification of the agreement between Rama and Meloni

The Albanian Constitutional Court announced the suspension of parliamentary procedures for the approval of the Rama-Meloni agreement on migrantsscheduled for tomorrow. The Court was called into question by two appeals presented separately by the Albanian Democratic Party and 28 other deputies aligned alongside the former centre-right prime minister Sali Berisha.



The appeal claims that the agreement violates the Constitution and the international conventions to which Albania adheres. This means that parliamentary ratification of the agreement is suspended until the court issues a ruling, for which it has 3 months.

Just this afternoon Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, declared: “We have seen important initiatives led by Member States, such as the operational agreement between Italy and Albania. It constitutes an example of thinking outside the boxbased on fair sharing of responsibilities with third countries in line with obligations under international and EU law”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

