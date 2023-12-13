The Albanian Constitutional Court has announced the suspension of parliamentary procedures for the approval of the Rama-Meloni agreement on migrants, scheduled for tomorrow. The Court was called into question by two appeals presented separately by the Albanian Democratic Party and 28 other deputies aligned alongside the former centre-right prime minister Sali Berisha.

The appeal claims that the agreement violates the Constitution and the international conventions to which Albania adheres. This means that parliamentary ratification of the agreement is suspended until the court issues a ruling, for which it has 3 months.

What does the agreement between Rome and Tirana provide?

The cold shower, for the Meloni government, on the very day in which the prime minister received full support from the president of the European Commission von der Leyen. «In recent months we have witnessed important initiatives promoted by member states, such as the operational agreement between Italy and Albania. It is an example of thinking outside the box, based on a fair sharing of responsibilities with third countries, in line with the obligations established by international and EU law”, wrote the president in a long letter in which she summarizes what made by the EU executive on migration. For von der Leyen, «we should work together to maintain the momentum created by the International Conference on Development and Migration in July and continue this work through the Rome process, exploring different forms of cooperation with partner countries on the basis of mutual interest» .