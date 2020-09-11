Moria camp, which housed greater than 12,000 individuals, was destroyed by fires.

The camp housed 12,000 individuals. Ten European Union international locations will welcome some 400 unaccompanied minors, evacuated from the Greek island of Lesvos after the large hearth within the Moria refugee camp, German Inside Minister Horst Seehofer introduced on Friday (September eleventh). “Our contacts with the member international locations of the European Union have led to 10 member international locations collaborating within the switch” of those 400 minors, he stated in Berlin, specifying that Germany and France would every handle 100 to 150 of those youngsters.

These 400 unaccompanied minors have already been transferred to mainland Greece, after the fireplace that devastated the unsanitary and overcrowded camp, and left the greater than 12,000 individuals dwelling there within the biggest poverty. “We’re in dialogue with different international locations” European Union that may accommodate these youngsters, stated Horst Seehofer throughout a press convention with the European Commissioner for Migration, Margaritis Schinas, who participated by video from Athens.

The Netherlands had proposed Thursday to handle 100 migrants, half of them minors. “Moria is a stern reminder to all [pays-] members of what we have to change in Europe “, judged Margaritis Schinas, who was then to fulfill with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “We’d like solidarity in migration coverage” of the EU, he added.

The Moria tragedy has reignited the talk on the reception of asylum seekers in Europe, over which EU international locations are tearing themselves aside. The European Fee is because of current on the finish of the month a long-awaited, and several other instances rejected, proposal for a brand new Pact on migration and asylum.