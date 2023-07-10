“The The Italian Mattei Plan is not enough to resolve the big question, as far as I’m concerned, a great Marshall Plan is needed of investments to favor the growth of Africa and not to give money to dictators who buy weapons”. Thus, speaking of migrants, the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, during a press conference in Ancona on the sidelines of the meeting with counterparts from Croatia and Slovenia in the context of the IV Trilateral Meeting on Cooperation in the Upper Adriatic.

“Every country that has external borders must work together with the others”, added Tajani, indicating the importance of “strong action to go and remove the causes of irregular immigration”. Italy, Slovenia and Croatia, he specified, agree on the fact that “we need to look more closely at the African continent” regarding which “certainly there has been too much inattention on the part of Europe as well”.

On illegal immigration “there is great harmony between our countries. The goal is to strengthen external border controls to ensure that there are no human traffickers and illegal immigrants entering the EU”, he said declared the Foreign Minister again.

“There is great harmony, there is a great desire to collaborate, we are also in favor of a strong action by Frontex and all three – Italy, Croatia and Slovenia – are convinced that the solution to the problem can only be European”, he explained the owner of the Farnesina.