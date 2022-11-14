The crisis in bilateral relations between Italy and France that broke out due to the Ocean Viking affair will not have “repercussions” on the other dossiers in which Rome and Paris have convergent interests at EU level. And the Meloni government “didn’t want to open disputes with France”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, in Brussels at the end of the Foreign Affairs Council and the meeting with the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.