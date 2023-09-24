Comparison between Italy and Germany on the topic of migrants. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will be in Berlin on Thursday. The meeting will be an opportunity to address some issues that have emerged in recent days, probably including Germany’s position towards an NGO. “On Thursday I will be in Berlin and I will talk about the NGO issue with the German Foreign Minister, to try to understand why this decision to finance an NGO to work in Italy, this attitude is a bit strange”, says Tajani, interviewed on “In mezzo ‘now”, announcing today his next mission to Germany to meet Annalena Baerbock. The Foreign Minister reiterates that the objective is “to understand why the German government is moving in this way, why does he want all migrants to arrive in Italy? It’s a bit strange“.

Baerbock, in the same hours, returns to highlight Berlin’s opposition to the regulations on the crisis of the EU Pact for Migration and Asylum, stating that this would allow other member countries to send more new migrants to Germany. “Instead of orderly procedures, the broad discretion that the current proposal for crisis regulations grants in the event of a crisis would actually create incentives again to send large numbers of unregistered refugees to Germany,” the minister writes in a blog post on X.

The proposed regulations establish a predictable EU mechanism to support Member States facing sudden crisis situations in the field of migration and asylum, as happened in 2015.

Stating that the German government cannot support this regulation, Baerbock adds that he is working together with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to ensure that “German concerns are taken into account” so that the European asylum system “functions in a state of crisis rather than opening the gates to chaos”. At the same time, the minister hopes for a rapid adoption of the EU reform on migration and asylum.

Crosetto: “It’s serious that Germany finances NGOs”

The day opened with the words of the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, to La Stampa. “The objective is to take away from smugglers the certainty of being able to carry out their trafficking without anyone stopping them. Once a certain limit is exceeded, it almost becomes an act of war. However, a change of approach is needed at European level. I see that the French are blocking with military and police at the borders, yet no one says anything”, says the minister, stating that “it is very serious” that Germany finances an NGO.

“Berlin – he explains – pretends not to realize that, by doing so, it is putting a country that in theory would be a “friend” in difficulty. Faced with our request for help, is this their response? We have not behaved in the same way when Angela Merkel convinced the EU to invest billions of euros in Turkey to block migrants arriving in Germany from the Middle East”. According to the minister, this is “the ideological approach of a certain left, which does not take into account the consequences of their theories on the people. The same approach demonstrated by the former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans with his industrial policy for the EU, which will prove destructive.”

Giorgia Meloni had asked the ministries for a spending review. Has Defense done little because there is war? “It is not the war in Ukraine – says Crosetto -, but the commitment with NATO and the allies. This year too we will not reach 2 percent defense spending in relation to GDP, but decreasing our commitment would be difficult to explain. However we are rationalizing expenses.”