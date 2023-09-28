“The news of seven NGO ships, some flying the German flag, others not, heading towards Lampedusa confirms our concern and our analysis, this is what I said to Minister Baerbock today”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this in Berlin according to diplomatic sources.

“It seems really strange to me, worrying. On the day you make a proposal, all these ships arrive. Is it a coincidence? What’s behind it? Is there an electoral interest? Of another kind? It can’t be, it’s something that doesn’t work. Maybe someone wants to prevent there being an agreement? There is truly a lot of amazement,” Tajani said.

“NGO ships that pick up migrants and then take them to Italy cannot be financed – added the Foreign Minister – This is what is happening and it is demonstrating that there is something not working. If you really want to follow this path then the migrants who are collected by an NGO ship take the migrants to the country whose flag they fly. This is the only possible solution.”