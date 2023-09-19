Tajani: “We need to take the diplomatic path on migrants. Le Pen in Pontida? Idea of ​​the League, the government has nothing to do with it”

The back and forth continues between Salvini And Tajani. For the leader of the League the government is united on the issue of migrants, but a real agreement with the Foreign Minister on the strategies to be adopted has not yet been found. After Salvini had implicitly accused on Saturday Forza Italia to want “governing with Socialists”in view of the next ones European electionsthe other deputy prime minister responded: “The Pen in Pontida? The government has nothing to do with it. Come on migrants just compete to see who can fire the hardest.”

As reported by Everyday occurrencethe number one of Forza Italiaarrived at the Italian Consulate in New York on the eve of the general assembly of United Nations in which he will take part, he was approached by reporters who asked him for a comment on Sunday’s attack launched by Salvini. And his words certainly did not calm the conflict, on the contrary.

And it started from the presence of Le Pen in Pontida which created discontent not only within the executive, but also in the autonomist wing of the Northern League: “The League she is free to do what she wants – he said Tajani – The political line is given by the Prime Minister, while the foreign policy line is implemented by the Foreign Minister, who in this case is also deputy prime minister. As far as I’m concerned, we are convinced pro-Europeans and also federalists”, he thundered.

And to Press underlines that the prime minister’s position Giorgia Meloni is currently closest to that of Forza Italia than to that of League: “Everyone knows how I think. Everyone invites whoever they want to their home and everyone has their own ideas and strategies. However, I see that Meloni a Lampedusa he spoke about the UN and Europe. He has clear ideas and talks to me because I am Foreign Minister.”

But that is not all. Tajani launches a new attack on Salvini on the landings in Lampedusa: “The situation is explosive, in fact it has already exploded – he declared – I will talk about the problem of immigration at the United Nations. It will too Melons. But even before that I will meet Metsola. Something is moving, even in Europe.”

Finally, here is the criticism on the strategy of League: “We risk a biblical exodus. It is not a question of public order and it is useless to carry out stopgap interventions. Everyone must understand this, even in Italy. We need the diplomatic route. The rest are slogans that deliver no results. My name is TajaniNot Salvini. And I’ve been saying these things for ten years. Le Pen it’s growing, Salvini I don’t know. We don’t have to worry so much about the European elections, but about solving the problems. Otherwise the electoral campaign becomes a competition to see who can fire the loudest.”

