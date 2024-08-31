The 2024 Square, Antonio Tajani’s speech

Antonio Tajani relaunches the Ius Scholae and does so from “La Piazza” in Ceglie Messapica. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister does not back down on the issue of citizenship which has divided the centre-right majority. But at the kermesse of affaritaliani.it the leader of Forza Italia, interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino, It starts with a football anecdote: “I’m a Juventus fan, because my grandmother was from Piedmont and was the only football fan in the family. At the beginning of my work as a spokesperson with Berlusconi we had to travel to Rome and, while she was reading the newspaper, They told me: ‘now you have to become a Milan fan’. ‘He intervened: if you betray once, you betray always: stay a Juventus fan'”.



But the strong theme is that of the Ius Scholae that has “ignited” politics throughout August. “I am not taking any steps back. The choice on the Ius Scholae is a common sense choice. I have given the groups the mandate to carry out a study on the citizenship issue and on the regulations and to orient a bill. And before presenting it to Parliament (a proposal, ed.) I will present it to the majority, because a modern center-right must address this issue. We cannot give the vote of the new Italians to the left”, Tajani emphasized.

Because it is “useless for us to then applaud our volleyball players. Salvini, when he says quota 41 which is not in the program or there are attacks against the EU, I say nothing. The government’s obligation is to vote together in parliament. We cannot give the vote of the new Italians to the left”. On the rumors of an agreement with the PD and M5S, Tajani clears the field of doubts: “How can anyone even remotely think that I would make backroom deals with the PD and M5S. What they say is the opposite of what I say”.

Then the mystery of the Centre-right note issued on the sidelines of yesterday’s majority summit. “There is nothing strange in the statement: the text has been corrected to make it easier to understand. We have always said that we will give Italian weapons, we have reached 9 packages, we have only said to use these weapons on Ukrainian territory. We are not at war with Russia, but neither with NATO: we all agree on this”.

In the centre-right press release, in the part relating to the‘Ukraine’the League did not differentiate itself, there was a unanimous agreement during yesterday’s meeting and some corrections were made, only to make the statement shorter, but the substance of the statement does not change, so there is a total identity of views and Minister Corsetto and I have expressed it in recent days at the European Foreign and Defence Councils”.

“I said that we are on Ukraine’s side without ifs or buts. We have already sent almost the entire ninth package of military support. The agreements we have are that Italian weapons can be used on Ukrainian soil.”

“Just as we will not send troops to Russia, we say that our weapons must not be used on Russian soil. But they must be weapons that can be used inside Ukraine to defend the integrity and freedom of Ukraine,” he added. “That said, we are working for peace, we hope that there can be a peace conference in which China and Russia can also participate. Russia cannot participate by setting conditions according to which Ukraine must accept surrender because a peace conference cannot be the surrender of Ukraine.”

“There is still a long time left until the regional elections in Puglia. First there are regional elections in Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Umbria. We are working throughout Italy to find the best possible candidates, to confirm where we are in government and to try to win where there are the conditions to do so”.

“I believe – he adds – that in Puglia we can achieve an excellent result. We are working, we will identify the best candidate, but it is still very early. We at Forza Italia are strengthened in our organization, we want to be protagonists and we have already had excellent results in the European elections and in the political elections. We want to continue to move forward and ensure that Forza Italia can be the leading party on which Puglia can count”.

“We will work well with whoever is elected: the Italian right and left are different from the American ones. Harris is not far left. Italy’s interest is to be a great interlocutor for the United States: we were with Clinton, with Bush, with Obama. It is a serious relationship, not that of ‘fans’. We are two sides of the same coin: we are the West”.

“Would I be a good President of the Republic? Long live Mattarella. I don’t think about it at all. I think about making Forza Italia grow”, he replied. Having a big laugh,

“We didn’t talk about Rai yesterday, we will talk about it in the next few days. Rai is a big company, I believe it should not be privatized, I believe the license fee should not be reduced and there should be no privatization of Rai”. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, during the event ‘La Piazza’, organized by the newspaper Affaritaliani.it, underway in Ceglie Messapica. “I believe that privatizations should be started in other sectors: I am thinking of port services, Monte Paschi – other shares can be sold, because Giorgetti did well to start this process -, we can also think about the Railways. However, a privatization process must be undertaken and also to cover expenses we must start thinking about leaving the buildings where there are public offices that are rented and using the state-owned assets that have not been disposed of. This is an idea we want to work on and Invimit can do a good job in this direction”, adds the leader of Forza Italia.