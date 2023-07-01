Since 2019, Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council has ordered the deportation of Syrian refugees entering the country through irregular crossings. That rule triggered a series of human rights violations against those who sought protection in Lebanon. In recent months, the Lebanese authorities have tightened control measures with arrest campaigns and irregular returns to Syria, a country that is not safe for protection applicants.
