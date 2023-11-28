The British government has not officially given up on the program to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. Various options for its realization continue to be considered and the plan is always to have the first flights take off by the summer, a Downing Street spokesperson specified today, with a voice however that becomes weaker with each passing day, a faced with the obstacles to overcome after the negative ruling of the Supreme Court, especially after the inconclusive meeting last Saturday between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, the Justice Minister, Alex Chalk, and the Attorney General’, Victoria Prentis, to review options.

Conservative Party hawks, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverrman, are urging Sunak to adopt a law that includes non-opposition clauses to prevent magistrates from applying the protection rules provided for asylum seekers by the European Convention on Children’s Rights. man and human rights law. But the jurists advising the government – the Times reported – denounce that instructing the courts to ignore the European Convention risks opening the way to new legal actions by migrants against the legitimacy of the flights, as a violation of the commitments made by Great Britain .

“The fastest way to get the planes off the ground is to properly acknowledge the Supreme Court’s decision, rather than start a battle that may trigger new challenges,” a government source told the Times.

“We will do everything necessary to stop the boats, as the Prime Minister has said, and there are ongoing discussions on the policies to be adopted to understand how to achieve this objective. We remain focused on making the Rwanda plan operational as quickly as possible and on addressing the objections raised by the Supreme Court,” a spokesperson explained. “The precise form of the new law and the devices used are still under discussion. A final decision has not yet been made,” he explained.

Initially, after the ruling of the Supreme Court last November 15th, according to which Rwanda was not to be considered a safe country, the government had brought forward the introduction of a bill, with an urgent procedure, to declare it as such, and a bilateral agreement with Rwanda.