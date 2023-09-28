Migrants, von der Leyen pressing: “Ministers must reach an agreement on the regulation of the crisis, the work must be finished”

There migrant issue, both domestically and internationally, is getting hotter and hotter. After the Meloni government’s tightening announced yesterday at a press conference ( read the article here ), in Brussels the topic ignites the debate. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani reiterates today that on the migration issue “the Italian government is working on two tracks” and “the European one is fundamental”. “The phenomenon is very vast because to the African situation we must add that of the war that is still going on in Syria and the situation in Afghanistan”, says the owner of Farnesina remembering that ”we also have the eastern route, the Balkan route, because they also reach the north-eastern border of Trieste and Gorizia from there”. And this is why, Tajani explained, there is ”a great commitment”so much so that ”last week we put the migration problem on the table of the United Nations” because ”all international organizations are needed to resolve the issue”. Furthermore, Tajani he is today on a mission to Berlin, where he will meet his German colleague Annalena Baerbock. In the German headquarters you will raise the funding issue at ong who deal with migrants. “I am going with a polite but firm attitude”, the minister reiterated today.

The president of the EU Commission is also calling attention to the migration issue today Ursual von der Leyen. “I strongly urge the ministers” of the Interior of the 27 member states meeting in Brussels “to find a agreement in today’s meeting on the regulation on migratory crises. “We must finish the work: we must ensure adequate implementation of the EU pact on migration and asylum”, said the president of the Commission from Split, Croatia, where she is attending an EPP meeting European Ursula von der Leyen. “We need common rules: citizens, rightly, expect Europe to decide who comes here and under what circumstances, and not human traffickers”, concluded von der Leyen.

