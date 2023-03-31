According to the ECtHR, he violated the prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment, the right to freedom and security, and the prohibition of collective expulsion

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Italy to pay compensation for four Tunisian migrants rescued at sea in 2017, taken to Lampedusa and then forcibly repatriated. According to the Strasbourg Court, Italy has violated the prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment, the right to liberty and security, and the prohibition of collective expulsion.

In October 2017, the Court reports, the four applicants left the Tunisian coast on a precarious boat and were rescued at sea by an Italian ship which took them to Lampedusa. Here they were detained for ten days on the island’s hotspot during which they claim “they were unable to go out or interact with the authorities. Their conditions were presumably inhuman and degrading”. The four, along with 40 other people, were then taken to the island’s airport, where they had to sign documents they were unable to read, which were rejection orders from the police station. Brought to Palermo they were then forcibly repatriated to Tunisia. The Court established for each of them the payment by Italy of compensation of 8,500 euros, in addition to the payment of 4,000 euros in legal costs.

The ECHR, which is based in Strasbourg, is not linked to the European Union. It was established in 1959 on the basis of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. 46 countries participate.