In the border that divides Mexico and the United Statesa organ dealer emerges from the shadows, shedding light on a disturbing web of exploitation and ruthless profit at the expense of vulnerable people. This sinister criminal network has as its main victims: immigrants trapped on the arduous road to the “American dream.”

This organ dealer recently gave an interview to Vice, where he revealed how he operates with a diverse team of more than 20 individuals, which includes two doctors and laboratory personnel who are responsible for confirming that the donor is compatible with the person who is purchasing the organ.

Why do traffickers focus on the most needy people? The answer is devastating: many of these individuals long for a better life in USAbut they get caught in Mexico by being impossible to cross the border, on many occasions in the company of his family, which makes the journey even more complicated.

Taking advantage of this desperation, the trafficker takes to the streets in search of these immigrantsoffering them a horribly illegal solution: the purchase of a kidney for only $5,000 pesos.

During his story, the trafficker says that to access a list of kidney patients in American hospitals, he organ dealer corrupts medical staff.

Clients interested in their services must send blood samples for evaluation, which are analyzed along with that of the immigrant who has agreed to be a donor.

Immigrants in Mexicali, Mexico.

This sinister operation spans multiple states of USAincluding Arizona, California, Snowfall and OklahomaMeanwhile in Mexico places like Mexicali and Tepito They are also colluding.

For this operation to be successful, it is necessary to identify donors. So the team of traffickers roams the streets of Mexicali looking for homeless migrants whose blood is compatible with American clients.

Experts rate the trade in organs and its illegal collection as horrendous crimes. Those involved in this activity see people as simple financial assets, without respecting their humanity and dignity. Many victims are deceived or coerced with false promises that their kidneys will “grow back” .

In the video the doctor points out that illegal surgeries are dangerous and they are often carried out in poor hygienic conditions, putting people’s health at serious risk, and can even be fatal.

Meanwhile, traffickers pocket most of the money, leaving only a negligible fraction for those who give up their organs.

This sinister business operates in an international network, crossing borders between rich and poor countries, the man in the video highlights, a situation that is not only experienced in the border between Mexico and the United Statesbut it has been documented in various parts of the world.

