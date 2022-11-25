Migrants, still France-Italy tensions: “Rome opens its ports to NGOs, otherwise no relocations”

Tensions between France and Italy show no signs of abating, two weeks after the outbreak of the diplomatic crisis due to the disembarkation of ships that rescue migrants at sea.

“If Italy does not take ships, does not accept the law of the sea, there is no longer any reason to relocate”, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin today on his arrival at the extraordinary council of European ministers of the Interior, meeting today in Brussels. “France and Germany cannot both take the migrants from the ships and relocate them,” underlined Darmanin, who has used harsh words against the Italian government in recent days. “Everyone must be reminded of what the law of the sea is, highlight that the NGOs operating in the Mediterranean are evidently there to save people and in no case can they be equated to passing organizations and, finally, it must be remembered that the countries of the south of the Mediterranean have to open their ports because sometimes there are NGO boats crossing their territorial waters and to which the ports are not opened,” he added.

The council meeting today must examine the action plan for the central Mediterranean proposed by the European commission, which is also preparing another plan on the migratory flows that transit through the Balkan route. The European executive also intends to reject one of the proposals that Italy has announced in recent days, that of opening hotspots directly in African territory, to establish before departure who has the right to asylum. “The previous commission tried this method and it didn’t work. I don’t see how it can work now”, the dry comment of the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

Sources close to the Italian minister Matteo PIantendosi described the convening of the extraordinary council and the draft of the action plan as “a sign of great attention” to Italy’s needs. “However, the situation requires timely action and today’s appointment must represent the necessary starting point for taking decisions on a complex dossier that must be tackled with common EU policies”, report sources from the Interior Ministry.

However, the Italian orientation seems distant from that of the European Commission, which sees no problems with the rules for relocation. “Relocations work, they just need to be speeded up,” said EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. “It is not true that the solidarity mechanism with voluntary relocations is not working. We do the transfer on a more or less daily or at least weekly basis. What we need to do is improve speed because we’ve seen some bottlenecks in the systems on that.”

Another commissioner, vice president Margaritis Schinas spoke of the hypothesis of a new code of conduct for humanitarian ships. “We have to work with NGOs, but in an orderly way, so that we also respect our member states and structure search and rescue operations in a constructive way,” he said. “If this requires a more structured framework, such as a code of conduct, we will support it.”