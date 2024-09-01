Investigative Committee: Migrants staged a mass brawl in Ramenskoye, criminal case opened

Migrants staged a mass brawl in the city of Ramenskoye in the Moscow region, a criminal case has been opened. About this reports The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) on its Telegram channel.

“Social media reports that migrants started a mass brawl in the Ramenskoye urban district. The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region have opened a criminal case under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hooliganism),” the department reported.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, will be given a report on the progress of the investigation and the established circumstances of the crime. The report specifically emphasizes that local residents have repeatedly contacted law enforcement agencies and local government agencies on this issue, but measures against the migrants have not yet been taken.

Earlier, four armed bandits attacked a wedding minibus in the Moscow region city of Shchyolkovo. The attackers broke the glass and fled, they were later detained.