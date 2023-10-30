Aboubakar Soumahoro’s wife and mother-in-law under house arrest

House arrest for Marie Therese Mukamatsindo and Liliane Murekatete, mother-in-law and wife of MP Aboubakar Soumahoro and members of the Board of Directors of the integrated social cooperative “Karibu”. The Latina financial police executed the order issued by the investigating judge in the context of the activities of the cooperatives involved in the management of asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in the province of Latina.

READ ALSO: Luxury hotels, jewels and beauty centers: this is who Liliana Murekatete is

Migrants, Latina prosecutor: dilapidated accommodation in coop structures

Overnumber of guests, dilapidated accommodation with inadequate furnishings, poor hygiene conditions and absent heating. This is what the Latina Prosecutor’s Office accuses of the suspects, including the wife and mother-in-law of parliamentarian Soumahoro, in the management of the cooperatives that dealt with migrants in the province of Latina. In the structures, the Guardia di Finanza soldiers also found deficiencies in the supply of hot water, in the preservation of meat and poor quality of food.

Soumahoro: investigating judge, with money for migrants, luxury and beauty centres

The funds intended for the management of migrants were used for “private purposes: restaurants, jewelery shops, beauty centres, clothing, cosmetics shops”. And again: “hotels and luxury goods”. The detail emerges from the 152 pages of precautionary custody order with which the Latina investigating judge ordered house arrest for the wife and mother-in-law of the parliamentarian Aboubakar Soumahoro as part of one of the lines of the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza into the management of some coops that deal with asylum seekers in the province of Latina.

In the pages of the ordinance, we read that “the use of credit and prepaid cards, registered in the name of Karibu” were “used for private purposes (restaurants, jewellers, beauty centres, clothing, cosmetics shops) for amounts such as 93,976 euros in 2017, 208,394 in 2018, 49,946 euros in 2019; 13,803 euros in 2020; 2,177 in 2021”. And, furthermore, “prepaid cards” were used for “hotels and luxury goods.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

