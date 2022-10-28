Migrants, Aboubakar Soumahoro invites center-left parliamentarians: “Let’s go on ships”

Aboubakar Soumahoro, the trade unionist and deputy elected with the Greens and the Left, invited all center-left parliamentarians to go on NGO ships in the Mediterranean, to see how volunteers save the lives of migrants. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about him also due to the clash with Prime Minister Meloni during the discussion on his keynote speech in the House.

The proposal of Aboubakar Soumahoro enters into tackle on agreements with Libya, which provide for Italian funding for the activities of the so-called coast guard, with the memorandum that will be renewed. Soumahoro’s words: “I launch an invitation to all opposition parliamentarians to go on the ships that save human beings in the Mediterranean, to uphold the principles of humanity contained in our beautiful and current Constitutional Charter. At this moment, in which some ministries are preparing to keep human lives suspended at sea, we cannot just keep talking but we must act. Resolving and decisive actions are also needed to stop the inhumane Libyan agreements “.

The Deputy of the Greens and the Left, he continues: “Even those who have changed their minds about that memorandum after having promoted it still have time to take the right side of history”. Even if “the annals of history will bear their indelible signatures”. Aboubakar Soumahoro he asked that the agreement with Libya not be renewed, as also signed by “numerous associations of the secular and religious world”.

“As Martin Luther King said, ‘sooner or later the time comes when you have to take a position that is neither safe, nor convenient, nor popular, but you have to take it because it is right.’ The time has come to do the right thing “, concludes Soumahoro.

