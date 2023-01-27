Migrants, Aboubakar Soumahoro and the attack by the African journalist

Gian Antonio Sellain Corriere, reported the news that on his social page la journalist Maria de Lourdes Jesus has criticized heavily Aboubakar Soumahoro. She is a well-known African journalist from Cape Verde who arrived young and very poor in Lisbon as a maid where she graduated and became a journalist. In Rai she is remembered for the innovative TG2 program “Nonsolonero” which she hosted from 1988 to 1994 and which gave voice to the reality of immigration. Among other things, MLJ is also the aunt of Willy Monteiro Duarte, who was killed in Colleferro.

The journalist writes: “Oh no, Soumahoro, you can’t afford to keep playing the ‘poor thing’ and start crying by making your victimhood. (…) You have managed to bring to the fore, and especially in the media, issues concerning the exploitation of immigrantsthe racismthe request of the legalization and the citizenship to children of immigrants… You managed to get into the Italian Parliament by breaking the glass roof. You have entered the history of this country and with you the world of immigration, fundamental above all for the young people of the African community who see in you if not certainty at least the hope of a better world for them too. How sad… Mr Soumahoro, you represented a very beautiful and positive image of Africa and Africans in Italy. A winning image that made us all very proud. He realizes the harm What has it done to the image of Africans in this country? (…) No sir, you cannot afford to shed tears on social media. You do it privately, please.”

Technically it is a real tranvata that the African deputy receives in the face. In fact, the journalist not only stigmatizes his behavior but rightly points out the damage received in the cause of immigration. A bit like what’s happening with Last generation that with its reckless actions it is seriously harming the cause of the environment. But let’s go back to the case of the deputy, known among other things for having smeared Parliament with boots soiled with mud.

In fact, this time Soumahoro is precluded from his traditional (and comfortable) escape route, namely that of racism, given that the criticisms now come from a black person, just like him. A person, among other things, who has worked his way through the ranks to win “a place in the sun” without ever boasting and showing off as Soumahoro has always done, making himself very disliked by the citizens. We remember when he compared himself to Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela or silenced Prime Minister Meloni by requesting the “Lei” and pointing out that he was a graduate (and Meloni was not).

Racism is the easy cover in which one runs away from one’s responsibilities and we are not going to rehash the whole well-known story that has been holding the table for months by competing with Covid and the war in Ukraine. The question many are asking is why Soumahoro is not investigatedwhile his wife and mother-in-law are.

After the authoritative outburst of Maria de Lourdes Jesus who knows what the various guarantors will say to the bitter end, such as Piero Sansonetti or Yuri Prado supporters of the busted thesis of racism that has absolutely nothing to do with this affair. Soumahoro was at the center of media attention not because he was black, but because he “couldn’t not have known”, unless his direct involvement in the well-known events emerges. In the meantime Soumahoro has left Verdi and the Italian Left where Bonelli and Fratoianni had imprudently deposited it and is landed in Misto. It would be nice for the black deputy to take a further step and that is to resign from the high office he represents in the name and on behalf of the entire Italian people who do not recognize themselves in him at all.

